Weird "biblically accurate" angels are the viral Christmas design trend of 2024

News
By
published

Some of these are terrifying.

Christmas Day has arrived, and many readers will have had their decorations up for several weeks (or months if you're a major retail outlet). But do you have this year's must-have festive tree topper – a biblically accurate angel?

Yep, I hate to break it to you, but the bible does not feature angels that look like winged choirboys. Biblical angels are a lot less... angelic. In fact, they're terrifying. But that's not stopped them from becoming the viral design trend of Christmas 2024 – they certainly beat the worst Christmas decoration designs we've seen, and they could be a great project to try with a 3D printer.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles