TEN collection releases PSD for free download

Fotolia’s TEN Collection offers you a chance to download five PSDs, each created by exclusive collaborations between one photographer and one designer.

Part two of season three, launches today with a collaborative piece by Milan-based fashion photographer Lucia Giacani and Warsaw’s graphic designer Mateusz Chmura (aka MatCloud).

Free download

A free PSD of their creation, 'Clean Inside', is available to download from 10am today for 48 hours.

“What won’t we sacrifice for a “healthy” body, and where do we draw the line?” This is the question at the heart of the TEN duo’s work.

“The subject in our creation suffers, much like a martyr, displaying her organs like a badge or a medal of piousness, like a Sacred-heart,” they explain. Both seek to question the cult of the ideal body and pure lifestyle promoted by politicians, doctors, and the media.

Creative contest

Beginning Wednesday, 12th March it’s your turn, as TEN launches a creative contest for photographers and designers, amateurs and professionals, around the world. You'll find more information on the Facebook page.