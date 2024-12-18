The Grinch comes for Beyoncé in ridiculous album art recreations

Sabrina Carpenter Grinch will haunt my dreams for years to come.

Grinch recreates album art
(Image credit: Dr Seuss via Instagram)

Tis' the season to be jolly, unless you're the Grinch that is. Instead of embracing the Christmas festivities, Whoville's grumpiest inhabitant has recreated iconic album covers to ring in the New Year – bonus points if you can guess each album correctly.

The best album covers are so iconic that even when the Grinch steals them, they're still instantly recognisable. While Mr Grinch adapts surprisingly well to these album aesthetics it's undoubtedly an unexpected stunt, resulting in some hilarious responses from fans.

Grinch recreates iconic albums
(Image credit: Dr Seuss via Instagram)

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

