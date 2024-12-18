The Grinch comes for Beyoncé in ridiculous album art recreations

Tis' the season to be jolly, unless you're the Grinch that is. Instead of embracing the Christmas festivities, Whoville's grumpiest inhabitant has recreated iconic album covers to ring in the New Year – bonus points if you can guess each album correctly.

The best album covers are so iconic that even when the Grinch steals them, they're still instantly recognisable. While Mr Grinch adapts surprisingly well to these album aesthetics it's undoubtedly an unexpected stunt, resulting in some hilarious responses from fans.

Shared to the official Dr Seuss Instagram account, the playful post was captioned "Which cover album should I drop first?". Paying homage to Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet', Lauryn Hill's 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill', Beyoncé's 'Lemonade' and Pink Floyd's 'The Dark Side of the Moon', the bizarre crossover was met with a mixed response from fans. (However, Sabrina Carpenter Grinch will be haunting my dreams for years to come).

"Who is the genius running this account?" one fan commented on Instagram. "The Grinch channelling Beyoncé? This is the crossover I didn’t know I needed!" another fan added on X. Commenting on the Grinch's Short n' Sweet parody, one fan jokingly wrote "wrong shade of blue in the back, kiss on cheek instead of shoulder, not looking back over shoulder, no bangs… sloppy. 2/10 for effort"

