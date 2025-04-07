Fans mock Microsoft's unplayable AI Quake II remake in Copilot

News
By published

It looks real... until you try to move.

An image from an AI-generated clone of Quake II video game
(Image credit: Microsoft / AI-generated)

The use of AI to make video games is already causing controversy, and Microsoft knows that. Minecraft, which it owns the rights to, was copied for the AI-generated game Oasis last year. But now Microsoft is joining in with an experiment of its own: starting with an AI remake of Quake II in Copilot.

The 'Copilot Gaming Experience' is an AI-made imitation of Quake II made using Microsoft's World and Human Action MaskGIT Model (WHAMM) model. And despite the purported technical advances, it quickly falls apart if you try to play it (see our guide to the best game development software if you want to make a game the traditional way).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.