Ronaldo in Fatal Fury is the weirdest fighting game crossover of all time

News
By published

SNK has just beaten Tekken for bizarre guest characters.

A screenshot of Cristian Ronaldo in Fatal Fury City of the Wolves
(Image credit: SNK)

We've seen some bizarre celebrity guest appearances in video games over the years. Michael Jackson in Space Channel 5, Phil Collins in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories... Colonel Sanders in Street Fighter. Now SNK is putting Cristiano Ronaldo into Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. And no, it's not yet 1 April.

CR7 won't just make a cameo appearance or be a skin either, it seems he'll be a playable character in the fighting game. And we have so many questions (also see our feature on the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves character design).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.