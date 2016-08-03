6 cool new things web designers need in their lives

Looking for a spot of web design inspiration? We round up 6 of the best and most interesting web design related goodies from the last month.

Master HTML with this book's code samples

This practical handbook by Paul Airy offers back to basics advice for working with HTML typography in email, complete with code samples to guide you through each section.

Aaron James Draplin reveals his work processes

Get a glimpse into the mind of influential designer Aaron James Draplin as he reveals the thought processes behind his work in this amusing book. Delivered with Draplin’s pointed humour, this book contains case studies, how-tos, advice and more.

Fit design around you life with this guide

Sara Wachter-Boettcher and Eric Meyer explain how to adjust your design work for the stressed or time-pressed.

Practical design business advice can be found in these pages

Freelancers and creative entrepreneurs can take their careers to the next level with this roadmap to success.

Keep on top of your inbox with Polymail

Become the master of your inbox with Polymail, an email productivity app that lets you schedule, snooze and even unsend your emails.

Map your site out in the real world with these cards

Plan your website in the real world before you dive into code with these UX Flowchart Cards.

