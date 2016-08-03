6 cool new things web designers need in their lives

Looking for a spot of web design inspiration? We round up 6 of the best and most interesting web design related goodies from the last month.
01. A Type of Email
This practical handbook by Paul Airy offers back to basics advice for working with HTML typography in email, complete with code samples to guide you through each section.
02. Draplin Design Co: Pretty Much Everything
Get a glimpse into the mind of influential designer Aaron James Draplin as he reveals the thought processes behind his work in this amusing book. Delivered with Draplin’s pointed humour, this book contains case studies, how-tos, advice and more.
03. Design For Real Life
Sara Wachter-Boettcher and Eric Meyer explain how to adjust your design work for the stressed or time-pressed.
04. Creative Truth
Freelancers and creative entrepreneurs can take their careers to the next level with this roadmap to success.
05. Polymail
Become the master of your inbox with Polymail, an email productivity app that lets you schedule, snooze and even unsend your emails.
06. UX Flowchart Cards
Plan your website in the real world before you dive into code with these UX Flowchart Cards.
This feature was originally published in net magazine issue 280. Buy it here.