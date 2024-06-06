"Inspiration and insight can come from anywhere": A day in the life Elissa O'Brien, co-founder of OUTLAW

I spent the first decade of my career working in bigger London agencies, which gave me exposure to some of the biggest brands in the world and the experience to understand what great design is, as well as what it can do for brands. I had some brilliant experiences, great opportunities and learnt so much, but had a yearning to do something different.

In setting up OUTLAW, our ambition was to take the benefit of big-agency experience but deliver it in a more personal way. People are hugely important to us, so when we meet with new clients, the people they meet will be the people they work with. The same goes for our team. As a relatively small agency of 22, everyone plays a hugely important part in making OUTLAW what it is. Understanding that the team are people, not employees, is central to the way we work. We trust and respect each other, and try to create an environment where everyone has the space and support to produce work that they’re proud of, whatever that space and support looks like.



