The best mobile phone deals for Christmas 2017

Cyber Monday is here at last, and the Cyber Monday deals have rolled in – including some great offers on smartphones. Whether you're after one of the best smartphones for designers (like the iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy S8 or Google Pixel 2) or a bargain basement handset for keeping in touch with clients and scanning Instagram, we've scoured the internet to gather together some incredible phone discounts for you.

Here, we've handpicked a range of standout Cyber Monday smartphone deals that have caught our eye – from leading phones on UK networks, to cheap handsets, to SIM-only deals.

And below that , our comparison chart is loaded with every phone on the market we can think of. Use the filters to narrow down your ideal price range, calls and data allowance, and choice of network and we'll do the rest.

Best flagship mobile phone deals:

These are the smartphones with the best screens, most powerful chipsets and most premium designs. They can sell for a handsome price, so it's worth taking advantage of our research to ensure you bag a more affordable tariff.

iPhone X | Vodafone | £200 £190 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 32GB data | £47pm

Crikey! Nobody predicted this. We weren't sure what to expect on the iPhone X Cyber Monday deals front. This is the cheapest overall price we've seen so far and you get a whopping 32GB of data. Total cost over 24 months is £1,318 Get this iPhone X deal

iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 16GB data | £41 £37pm (after cashback)

This excellent deal is just for our readers – Mobile Phones Direct is offering a £96 cashback deal that means your monthly bill is effectively £37. With a free handset upfront and 16GB of data thrown in, this is an absolute steal. Total cost over 24 months is £888. View this exclusive iPhone 8 deal

iPhone 8 64GB Gold | O2 | £185 £175 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 12GB | Unlimited calls and texts | £29pm

Act fast to snap up this fantastic iPhone 8 deal. It's the best 2017 iPhone deal we've seen this Cyber Monday, and unlikely to be beaten Use the 10OFF discount code to knock £10 off the upfront cost and get a very generous 12GB of data to surf, stream and download with. Total cost over 24 months is £871. View this Apple iPhone 8 deal

Samsung Galaxy S8 | O2 | £90 £60 upfront (with TRBLKFRIS8 code) | 4GB | Unlimited calls and texts | £26pm

Our friends over at TechRadar have shared this phenomenal deal on the Samsung Galaxy S8 with us. Get £30 off with the deal code TRBLKFRIS8 – it's the cheapest S8 deal around and the first time it's ever gone under £700 for a two year contract. Total cost over 24 months is £684. Get this Samsung Galaxy S8 deal

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus | Vodafone | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 16GB data | £41 £37.50pm (after cashback)

Mobile Phones Direct is winning again, offering Samsung's massive S8 Plus with an £84 cashback offer. With a generous 16GB of data, we think this is better value than Mobiles.co.uk's also great deal (£29pm + £180 upfront with code 10OFF for 1GB of data, if you're asking). Total cost over 24 months is £900. View this great Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | Vodafone | Free upfront | 8GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm

Samsung's Note 8 packs a huge 6.3-inch infinity display that is sure to make your work look beautiful. It also performs at lightning speed with its 6GB of RAM, and packs outstanding camera quality. It's no wonder that out top Black Friday deal on this brilliant handset has now sold out. Total cost over 24 months is £984. Get this Galaxy Note 8 deal before it goes

Google Pixel 2 | iD | £49.99 upfront | 1GB data | 600 mins | 5000 texts | £29.99pm

Google released a great large screen smartphone in November, with the best camera on a phone that our friends at TechRadar have seen. This whopping deal on the usually expensive handset is a great discount, from a retailer that uses the Three 4G network. Total cost over 24 months is £769.75. View this Google Pixel 2 deal

Sony Xperia XZ Premium | Three | £59.99 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 4GB data | £30pm

£40 a month a bit rich for your blood? Then the XZ Premium is the perfect alternative to the Pixel 2 XL for a tenner less a month and roughly a third of the upfront price. The XZ Premium has proved very popular with Android fans this year. Total cost over 24 months is £779.99. Get this Sony Xperia XZ Premium deal from Buymobiles

Huawei P10 Plus | Vodafone | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 16GB data | £33 £31pm (after cashback)

Huawei's larger screened version of its new flagship P10 is a more affordable alternative to an iPhone 8 Plus or Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – and with this much data thrown in, this is a great Cyber Monday deal on a lovely handset. Total cost over 24 months is £744. View this Huawei P10 Plus deal

iPhone 7 32GB | EE | Free upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 5GB data | £37.99 £29.99pm (after cashback)

Bag the best Cyber Monday deal we've seen on an iPhone 7 with this fantastic discount from Mobile Phones Direct. This great deal means you pay nothing upfront for an iPhone, plus the £192 cashback offer means you'll effectively save £8 per month on the line rental. And it even comes with 5GB of data. Total cost over 24 months is £719.76. Get this great iPhone 7 deal now

iPhone 6S 32GB | Vodafone | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 6GB data | £27pm

The iPhone 6S may not be the newest model around, but it runs iOS 11 brilliantly and all its associated apps. With a good amount of data and free calls and texts, this is definitely a solid Cyber Monday phone deal. Total cost over 24 months is £648. View this iPhone 6S deal

Best cheap mobile phone deals:

You don't have to subject yourself to phone bills of over £30 to get a good mobile. There are some brilliant budget handsets out there these days, or you can look to older generation models that have really stood the test of time.

iPhone SE 32GB | EE | FREE upfront | Unlimited mins and texts | 1GB data | £14pm (after cashback)

Apple's budget smartphone is cheaper than ever, thanks to this £95 cashback offer from Carphone Warehouse-owned retailer e2save. Once claimed, the effective monthly price is only £14 compared to the £20-odd you'll pay with most tariffs. Total cost over 24 months is £336. Get this super cheap iPhone SE deal

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge | Three | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls | Unlimited texts | 4GB data | £25pm

5 star phone reviews from TechRadar are as rare as hen's teeth, but the S7 Edge claimed the honour last year. This deal gets you 4GB of data for only £25 per month and absolutely nothing upfront for a fantastic Samsung smartphone. Total cost over 24 months is £600. View this cheap Galaxy S7 Edge deal

iPhone 6 32GB Grey | EE | £25 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 1GB data | £17.99 per month If you're a fairly light data user who wants to use a phone as a phone, then this EE deal on the iPhone 6 is for you. The iPhone 6 is popular this Cyber Monday, so snap up this deal quickly before it goes. Total cost over 24 months is £456.76. View this cheap iPhone 6 deal

Nokia 6 | iD | FREE upfront | 300 minutes | 5000 texts | 500MB data | £11.99pm

It's been a big year for Nokia, launching several new handsets (including the nostalgic 3310 revamp). The 32GB Nokia 6 is an ideal balance between quality and price – up your monthly data allowance to the max of 4GB for £17.99 per month and it's still great value. Total cost over 24 months is £287.76. Claim this Nokia 6 deal

Best SIM-only deals:

If you've got to the end of your two-year contract but aren't ready to part with your beloved phone, then grabbing a SIM-only plan this Cyber Monday is the solution. You can reduce your monthly spend down to a pittance and remain flexible if you do see a new phone you fancy.

Vodafone | 12-month contract | 5GB data | 500 mins | Unlimited texts | £13.50 £6.50 per month

£84 cashback makes this the best value SIM-only deal out there. It equates to an effective £6.50 per month, which is a steal for a healthy 5GB of data. Bag this Cyber Monday bargain while you can – we have no idea when it will be pulled from sale. Get this 5GB Vodafone SIM-only deal

Virgin Mobile | 12-month contract | 20GB data | 5000 mins | Unlimited texts | £15 per month

Ramp up the data and call allowances and this is what you end up with – 20GB and 5000 minutes for a mere £15 per month from Virgin Mobile. It would take a lot of Spotify streaming and Facebook scrolling to use 20GB of data each month. View this 20GB Virgin Mobile SIM-only deal

iD | 1 month contract | 3GB data | 250 mins | 5000 texts | £7 per month

If you need a SIM but don't want to be tied down to a one-year contract, then Carphone Warehouse's iD brand is the place to look. This 3GB tariff costs only £7 per month and you can cancel it if you decide to grab a new contract phone plan. iD offers other remarkable plans with varying amounts of data, minutes and texts all for great prices, so check out the page and choose the one that suits your needs best. View this rolling 1 month SIM-only deal from iD

Three | 12-month contract | 100GB data | Unlimited calls | Unlimited texts | £20 per month

Sign up before the end of Cyber Monday to get this SIM with massive amounts of data included for an amazing price. With this much data included, you can use your phone as a Wi-Fi hotspot for your laptop and tablet with no worries. That's a huge amount of uploading files to the cloud, chats on Slack and updating your Behance portfolio without a care. Get this 100GB Three SIM only deal now

Plusnet | 1-month contract | 6GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

This online exclusive offers you triple the usual amount of data for £10 per month if you buy it this week. Plusnet uses EE's network coverage, so you'll benefit from speedy 4G in the UK, as well as Plusnet's Roam Like at Home initiative that lets you use your data allowance in other EU and selected foreign destinations. Get this fantastic 30-day SIM-only deal now

Today's best phone deals where you are

Get the cheapest price on some of the best handsets using our deal finder tool below. Use the tabs to choose a smartphone on a network contract or look for the best handset-only price. Turn the filters on to specify your must-have requirements, such as a minimum data allowance or maximum monthly or upfront cost.

