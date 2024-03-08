5 times brands got International Women's Day right

International Women's Day is a complicated event for brands to navigate, but when it goes right, history can be made. While there's always the risk of brands using International Women's Day as another annual marketing trend, some brands have truly mastered the empowerment and celebratory spirit that it represents.

Naturally, there have been some wildly inappropriate International Women's Day campaigns in the past but I'd like to think we've come a long way in recent years. From small victories to big dreams, here's our collection of the best International Women's Day campaigns from across the years.

01. One of many

This powerful ad from Mercedes Benz challenges the typical rhetoric around International Women's Day, fighting against the narrative of the "only woman". A common trope around female empowerment (especially around IWD) is the idea of groundbreaking firsts – the first female marathon runner or the first female scientist – but Mercedes Benz advocates for young women to become "one of many" in the powerful chain of female success.

The thought-provoking ad asks questions like "What if women and men could compete as equals?" and "What if women didn't have to be exceptional?" It highlights the pressure around empowerment rhetoric, focusing on the collective efforts of women instead of the milestone successes of the few.

02. #WomenInCtrl

A post shared by OYO Hotels (@oyo.usa) A photo posted by on

Hospitality chain OYO released a bold campaign in 2022 which aimed to open up jobs for female coders. The #WomenInCtrl movement launched in India, inviting female coders to join the company's 'Hackathon'. The movement tasked female devs to create tech-first hospitality products, with top applicants being considered for roles within the company.

The bold campaign ad is simple yet effective, highlighting the irony of thoughtful women's day posts that are still being approved by male higher-ups. While words are undoubtedly powerful, OYO's campaign is a prime example of harnessing the spirit of International Women's Day and putting it into action.

03. One Day We Won’t Need This Day

Nike is undoubtedly a front-runner in emotionally captivating advertising, so it's no surprise that its 2021 advert for International Women's Day was suitably bold and empowering. Featuring a collection of athletes across a diverse range of sports, the powerful ad imagines a world where "one day, this day will be every day".

For an archetypal motivational International Women's Day ad, you can't get better than Nike. The swelling, string-heavy score accompanying the clips of inspirational athletes is a typical Nike ad trope that makes it's International Women's Day ad a timeless classic.

04. Where there is a woman, there is magic

(Image credit: Coca-Cola)

Coca-Cola is a master of sleek advertising and its 2022 International Women's Day ad is no exception. The simple ad is quintessentially Coca-Cola with the red colour scheme and signature wave design, yet its understated integration of the female symbol is tastefully used without feeling forced or performative.

The simple strap "Where there is a woman, there is magic" is a powerful quote from author and playwright Ntozake Shange. Her words hold a legacy of female empowerment that is effortlessly moving – a wonderful homage to the spirit of International Women's Day.

05. Close the Dream Gap

News flash, female empowerment existed way before the Barbie movie but Mattel has continuously been flying the flag for feminism. The Close the Dream Gap ad advocated for young women to feel empowered to follow their dreams after studies revealed that after the age of 5, young girls typically develop limiting self-beliefs.

This inspirational International Women's Day ad from 2019 asks us to support young girls in achieving their dreams, not letting these self-doubting beliefs hold them back from becoming leaders. The Dream Gap Project is still ongoing and you can view Mattel's actions on its official website.

For more empowering stories, check out this stunning minimalist dollhouse inspired by pioneering female designers. If you're after more inspirational women, take a look at our interview with Michelle Mattar, the founder of design company Practice.