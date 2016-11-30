Christmas gift guide for graphic designers under £50/$75

Christmas is fast-approaching, but if you haven’t yet bought a present for the designer in your life, fear not. We’ve searched high and low to round up this year’s best affordable gifts for graphic designers, and complied them in to this handy list list.

So what have we found for under £50? From personalised prints to pop art-inspired umbrellas, we’ve got you covered in the collection below. Warning: you may end up purchasing some of these for yourself. (But that’s ok.)

Read on for our hand-picked, under-£50 Christmas gift guide for graphic designers…

01. Genuine Leather Moleskine folio

Add individuality to the stylish and very popular Moleskine Cahier Notebook

Price : $39/£48

: $39/£48 Check out this gift at: Not on the High Street

This luxury handmade leather binding for the iconic Moleskin Cahier Notebook comes with three notebooks – and lashings of bad ass. Available in a range of colours and two sizes – pocket and large – it can also be personalised, using up to 12 letters (either upper or lowercase).

02. Roy Lichtenstein: Explosion Umbrella - MoMA

Stay dry and stylish with this Lichtenstein-inspired umbrella

Price : $52/£41

: $52/£41 Check out this gift at: Amazon

MoMA’s explosion umbrella features vibrant imagery from pop artist Roy Lichtenstein, and will put a smile on any designer’s face. With a 41-inch span, it’s practical as well as attention-grabbing.

03. A Very Retro Christmas Bundle

Give the gift of creativity this year with this super-special Christmas bundle

Price : $39 (reduced from $127)/£31

: $39 (reduced from $127)/£31 Check out this gift at: Retro Supply Co

Give the gift of creativity this year, with this super-special Christmas bundle from premium graphic design store RetroSupply. Featuring seven of the team’s best-selling goods – including retro and vintage Photoshop and Illustrator brushes, textures and actions (at a very reduced price, lthough no need to tell anyone that) – it’ll inspire designers and illustrators at any level, from professional to hobbyist, to get creative. (This bundle also falls under the remit of great gift for yourself.)

04. Personalised Favourite Song Sound Wave Print

Transforms your loved ones chosen track into a visual waveform

Price : $31/£25

: $31/£25 Check out this gift at: Not on the High Street

House of Yve’s colourful personalised A3 print transforms your chosen track into a visual waveform – making it a fantastic gift for designers and music-lovers everywhere. Whether you chose the recipient’s favourite tune, or the song that most reminds you of them, this sound wave print (which comes on 300gsm 100% per cent cotton rag fine art paper) makes for a unique, personal present.

05. MoMA Small Perpetual Calendar

MoMA’s Perpetual Calendar would make a great addition to any workspace

Price : $32/£25

: $32/£25 Check out this gift at: Amazon

For a conversation-starting office gift, try this smaller version of MoMA’s Perpetual Calendar. To work it, simply insert the stand to place the calendar on a desk, and move the magnetic balls manually to mark the date and month. It comes in silver and black, and can be used year after year.

06. Ruth Pullan X Strange card case

Price : $34/£27

: $34/£27 Check out this gift at: Strange

This beautiful handmade card case is the result of a collaboration between British company Strange and UK leatherwork expert Ruth Pullan. Featuring Strange’s Arnie greyhound motif hand-stamped into each piece, the case will hold two cards in the back and notes in the front, and is the perfect slimline alternative to a classic wallet.

07. Glitty for MacBook

This stunning handcrafted wooden cover is a striking high-end gift for any designer with a MacBook

Price : From $59/£47

: From $59/£47 Check this gift out at: Glitty

When we first came across this stunning handcrafted wooden MacBook cover, $79 came in at just under £50. The exchange rate has fluctuated since then, but we’re keeping this item in the under £50 list because it’s stylish, smooth and a striking high-end gift for any designer with a MacBook.

f it is just out of budget, however, then take a look at Glitty’s handcrafted wooden iPad covers. Starting at $59, these sleek, high-quality covers offer ultimate protection with a unique look. We’re big fans.

08. Rain Design mStand Laptop Stand

The mStand transforms most laptops into a stylish workstation

Price : $43/£34

: $43/£34 Check out this gift at: Amazon

Rain Design’s patented stand raises notebook screen height to eye level for better ergonomics. A long-time Amazon best-seller, the mStand transforms most laptops into a stylish workstation, thanks to its elegant curves and silver-anodised finish.

Ideal for a new freelancer or any graphic designer who works primarily from their laptop, the mStand is compatible with all sizes of Apple MacBook, MacBook Pro, and also fits most 14-inch standard PC and 15-inch widescreen PCs with depths not more than 10.4 inches.

09. Digital subscription to Computer Arts magazine

Treat the creative in your life to a subscription to the world's leading graphic design magazine, Computer Arts

Price : $14/£11.25 per quarter

: $14/£11.25 per quarter Check out this gift at: My Favourite Magazines

Treat the creative in your life to a subscription to the world's leading graphic design and illustration magazine, Computer Arts. Delivering inspiration, pro insight, opinion and practical advice – plus unparalleled behind-the-scenes access to the world’s most exciting designers and their work – Computer Arts is the ideal gift for anyone working (or studying) in the design industry. It’s also a steal right now, with huge Christmas subscription savings to be made.

10. Alternative Love Blueprint - A History of Alternative Music

This stunning poster is perfect for any music-loving designer

Price : $44/£35

: $44/£35 Check out this gift at: Dorothy

Add interest to any design studio with We Are Dorothy’s intriguing metallic gold screenprint, which maps a history of alternative and independent music onto the circuit board of an early transistor radio. Celebrating over 300 musicians, artists, managers and producers, the design weaves from the Ramones and Patti Smith to Joy Division, The Stone Roses and The Strokes.

Printed on 120gsm Keaykolour Navy Blue uncoated paper, this stunning poster is perfect for any music-loving designer.

Note: prices listed are based on exchange rates at time of publishing and are subject to change.

