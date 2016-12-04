Christmas gift guide for artists and illustrators under £100/$125

Are you on a budget and looking for a great holiday gift idea for an artist or illustrator you know? Perhaps you're looking for something to get yourself? Either way, this guide lists a few things on my list this year. Maybe you'll see something that catches your eye...

01. Royal & Langnickel All Media Easel Artist Set

Price : $71.45/£57.27

A great starter for beginners and students, this 104-piece set includes pencils, pastels and paints all of which store nicely in a convertible two-drawer chest. As an added bonus, the chest converts into a table-top easel.

02. Huion A3 Light Box

Price : $78.59/£62.99

A must have for any studio, the Huion A3 Light Box features an adjustable light board, automatic dimming and a smart memory designed to keep track of the last brightness setting used.

03. Derwent Artists Colouring Pencils Wooden Box

Price : $105.50/£84.79

This set includes 120 colouring pencils, which are ideal for layering and blending. The beautiful wooden box allows for easy storage when the pencils are not in use.

04. Hartleys Fully Adjustable Drawing Board

Price : $124.36/£99.95

The Hartleys Fully Adjustable Drawing Board makes a nice addition to any artist's studio. It includes a stool and has a sturdy powder coated iron frame. The desk surface can be titled up to 85 degrees and has eight different positions.

05. Royal & Langnickel Artist Painting Chest Premier Set

Price : $67.04/£53.88

This Royal & Langnickel Artist Painting Chest Premier Set includes an assortment of oil, watercolour and acrylic paints, along with various brushes and other artist tools.

06. Winsor & Newton Artist Portfolio

Price : $88.17/£62.82

The Winsor & Newton Artist Portfolio is perfect for transporting your art and keeping it safe. The A1 size makes it an ideal fit for most things.

07. Faber-Castell TG1-S Technical Drawing Pens

Price : $84.98/£68.30

The Faber-Castell TG1-S Technical Drawing Pens have a stainless steel point and are precise and easy to use. This set contains four variable line width pens.

08. Royal & Langnickel Graphite Sketching Design Artist Satchel Pack

Price : $91/£73.15

The Royal & Langnickel Artist Satchel Graphite Sketching set includes a sketching book, pencils, sketching sticks and a storage tin. The satchel is constructed of sturdy canvas with plenty of room for additional supplies.

09. Faber-Castell Pitt Artist Pen Gift Box

Price : $91.88/£73.84

A high-quality pen set made by Faber-Castell. The Pitt Artist Pen has a brush point which provides a reliable and even flow of ink to the paper. This set includes 48 vibrant colours, including light coulors which are transparent and dark colours which provide excellent page covering.

10. Chameleon 22-Pen Deluxe Set

Price : $93/£74.99

Replaceable nibs and refillable ink, these double-ended pens are sure to make you smile. There are a full range of colours included in this set, plus Detail and Toning pen.

Note: prices listed are based on exchange rates at time of publishing at subject to change.