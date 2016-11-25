Christmas gift guide for artists and illustrators over £100/$100

Looking to spend a little extra on the artist in your life? Or perhaps you're ready to treat yourself to something nice this year. Either way, here are some brilliant Christmas gift ideas to inspire you.

01. Livescribe 3 APX-00019 Smartpen

If you're looking for a way to bridge the gap between analog and digital, this gift idea is just the thing. This set allows you to take your handwritten notes and send them to your iOS and Android device. Using the Livescribe+ mobile app, you'll be able to organize, tag, play back and send/share notes to any of the devices you use.

02. iPad Pro 9.7-inch

An excellent gift idea, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, along with the Apple Pencil, is sure to make any artist smile. Be sure to get an iTunes Gift Card too, so they can download a copy of Procreate.

03. Wacom Cintiq 13HD

Another great gift is the Wacom Cintiq 13HD. It includes the pro pen with 2,048 levels of pressure-sensitivity, and its detachable stand is adjustable. The ultimate gift for any artist.

04. Studio Designs Futura Craft Station

Looking for something a little bigger? The Studio Designs Futura Craft Station includes 3 slide-out drawers, 4 removable side trays and a large pencil drawer. Its top is also adjustable up to 35 degrees.

05. Rembrandt Watercolour Artists Wooden Box

Stepping back from technology a bit, check out this watercolour set from Rembrandt. This set, which is made in Holland, includes 22 pans, a mixing tray and a reversible brush.

06. Tombow 96-Piece Dual Brush Marker Set with Desk Stand

These bleed-free, water-based pens include two tips: nylon fiber brush and fine tip. Great for blending! This set also includes a desk stand, making it a great gift for any artist.

07. Faber-Castell 120 Albrecht Dürer Artists' Watercolour Pencils

Price: $263/£212

Check out this gift at: Amazon

If pens aren't what you're looking for, then check out these watercolour pencils from Faber-Castell, which are perfect for drawing, shading and painting in watercolours.

08. Faber-Castell Pitt Studies Mahogany Vaneer Case Set

Another excellent product, this set contains an assortment of Faber-Castell Pitt monochrome artists' pencils, pastels, charcoal and accessories. If you're looking for a well-rounded, classy gift option, give this one careful consideration. For what it's worth, this set is on the top of my own personal Christmas list!

09. Wacom Intuos Pro Graphics Tablet

The Intuos Pro Graphics Tablet is an excellent choice if you're looking for a mid-level option. With support for both PC and Mac, it's a clear winner for any artist, regardless of platform choice.

10. Faber-Castell Pitt Artist Pen Gift Box with A4 Sketch Pad

Another Faber-Castell product rounds-out this year's list. The PITT Artist Pen combines all of the advantages of drawing in Indian ink, and wraps it up in a nice modern pen. Included with this set is an A4 sketch pad.