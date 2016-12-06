Christmas gift guide for web designers under £20/$25

Buying stuff for a web designer can be daunting if you don't have an eye for design yourself. Here are 10 smartly designed doodads that ought to be a fairly safe buy for someone who's into design and tech.
01. KeepCup
- Price: £15.99/$19.90
- Check out this gift at: Amazon
Does the web designer in your life like coffee? If so, a KeepCup makes a great gift; they’re designed to be used instead of disposable coffee cups in order to reduce waste and provide a nicer drinking experience. They’re ideal for people drinking coffee on the go.
02. Pact coffee
- Price: Choose a gift voucher value
- Check out this gift at: Pact
If your designer prefers to make their coffee at home, why not get them a few bags of Pact coffee? It’s fresher and more delicious than the supermarket variety – and it’s delivered conveniently to your door.
03. Native Union night cable
- Price: £17.49/$21.75
- Check out this gift at: Amazon
No one wants to stop using their phone or tablet just because it’s run out of charge, but that’s exactly what happens with normal-length charging cables. This one is 3m long, so it will reach to your nightstand, and it’s got a weighted anchor knot to keep it in position. Works with Apple devices.
04. Osomount bike mount handlebar holder
- Price: £14.49/$18
- Check out this gift at: Amazon
Lots of web designers are also cyclists, so a gadget like this might go down well. While we don’t recommend composing tweets whilst cycling, a handlebar-mounted phone is a good way to listen to music and take calls.
05. Tweed iPad case
- Price: £19/$23.63
- Check out this gift at: Etsy
Nice iPad cases are usually expensive, and cheap ones usually nasty. This one is a good balance between price and quality - it’s rendered in a stylish tweed with a real leather closer.
06. Bluelounge JIMI USB 3.0 extender
- Price: £12.95/$16.10
- Check out this gift at: Amazon
Rear-facing USB ports are a friend to no one. The JIMI from Bluelounge is a nifty gadget that reduces frustration by making that port face you, just like it should.
07. Cord organiser
- Price: £7/$8.70
- Check out this gift at: Amazon
Not the most exciting present, but super-handy – these are a cute stocking filler that will be of use to anyone who carries cables around.
08. Gradient notebook
- Price: £6/$7.46
- Check out this gift at: Present & Correct
This distinctive notebook from Present & Correct is ideal for getting a prototype down when inspiration strikes. You’ll find a good selection of other interesting stationary at this site, should you wish to treat yourself as well.
09. Chain reaction screenprint
- Price: £20/$24.87
- Check out this gift at: Etsy
Another one for a cyclist web designer, this screenprint is a good choice for a bike-liker with an eye for design. It comes in three different colours, and will add interest to any desk or home office.
10. Hay tower block
- Price: £13.05/$16.22
- Check out this gift at: Amazon
More gradient goodness comes in the form of this very tall stack of sticky notes by Hay – both the brand and the stationary item are a favourite among designers.
Note: prices listed are calculated on exchange rates at time of writing and are subject to change.