Christmas gift guide for web designers under £50/$75

Web designers can be tough to buy for because of their exacting aesthetic standards. Here ten Christmas gift ideas that will suit them down to the ground.
01. Leather notepad cover
- Price: From $31/£25
- Check out this gift at: Etsy
This beautiful leather notebook cover is a great way to keep your trusty notebook safe and protected from the elements. This cover is perfectly sized to fit a single Field Notes notebook and will also fit pocket size Moleskine Cahier and other 3.5" x 5.5" notebooks. The price includes a Field Notes notebook of your choice so you can use it from the get go or give as a gift. These covers can also be personalised with up to three initials for a small extra charge.
02. Tiny clutch iPhone case
- Price: $40/£31.97
- Check out this gift at: Etsy
Your phone and wallet can be combined into a single object with this case that’s designed to hold your phone, cards and cash.
03. Karlsson wall clock
- Price: $52/£41
- Check out this gift at: Amazon
You can’t appreciate this by looking at the picture, but we love the way the second hand swoops around this elegant clock without pausing for the seconds.
04. Sensu Solo Stylus
- Price: $31/£24.95
- Check out this gift at: Amazon
This amazing stylus has bristles that make it feel like you’re using real paint with your iPad.
05. Areaware gradient puzzle
- Price: $37/£29
- Check out this gift at: Amazon
For serious puzzlers only – this is 500 pieces of blue and turquoise that will pose a meaty challenge to even the most accomplished puzzle-doer.
06. Leather iPad case
- Price: $48/£38
- Check out this gift at: Etsy
It’s tough to find high quality cases that aren’t really expensive – this one’s stylish, made of real leather and reasonably priced.
07. Treefunk eco block passive speaker
- Price: $40/£32
- Check out this gift at: Etsy
The Treefunk speaker amplifies your iPad’s sound using the acoustics of its shape, without batteries or electricity. The creators claim their tests have shown a volume increase of about 20 decibels. The Treefunk is handmade using English oak, and they will even custom-make one that will hold your iPad with its case on.
08. Lexon Buro office accessory set
- Price: $49/£38.95
- Check out this gift at: Amazon
This smartly-designed set of matching desk accessories includes a stapler, tape dispenser, calculator, eraser and a hole punch.
09. Nomad Clover table lamp
- Price: $39/£31
- Check out this gift at: Amazon
Hang this portable lantern from anywhere to create cosy lighting for late night crunch sessions.
10. Leather bike saddle bag
- Price: $56.04/£44.26
- Check out this gift at: Etsy
If your web designer is a cyclist, this saddle bag is a perfect addition to a vintage bike, adding some handy and stylish storage space without creating bulk.