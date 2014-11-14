You can download 50 festive themed images right now – for free!

You can't get away from it – Christmas is on the way. Now that you've had your heart warmed by the latest Christmas ads, it's time to give your creative marketing campaign, newsletter, brochure or website a festive or wintery feel.

The team at online image platform PicStash have decided to give you something a little special this year, with a range of 50 festive stock images to download for free. We reckon they're the perfect collection for your creative campaigns or festive blog.

From presents to beautiful environments, still life portraits to snowy landscapes, you're bound to find the photo you're looking for in this huge range of freebies. Give that extra bit of festive fun to your latest project this year.

Let us know what you plan to do with your free stock images in the comments box below.