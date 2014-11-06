Heart-rending christmas campaign is a real cracker

With just seven weeks to go until Christmas, British department store John Lewis has unveiled its annual Xmas campaign, and it's already spreading like wildfire. The star of the show is a beautifully executed CGI penguin, Monty, who hangs out with his best friend, a young boy named Sam.

Known for creating memorable campaigns, John Lewis have, once again pulled out all the stops, drawing in the likes of British singer-songwriter Tom Odell to sing John Lennon’s Real Love, and post-production company MPC to create the ultrarealistic lead.

We know this is just one of many Christmas ads due to hit screens over the next few weeks, but its difficult to see how any will compete with Monty's overwhelming appeal and what is arguable John Lewis' best offering to date.

What do you think of Monty the Penguin? Is it John Lewis' best campagn yet? Let us know in the comments below.