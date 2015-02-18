Win a unique illustrated bike saddle - and do your bit for charity

Selle Royal, a world-leading bicycle saddle brand, has commissioned 25 talented graphic illustrators, comic artists, product designers and animators from across Europe and America to illustrate an exclusive set of saddle-based artworks.

It's all part of Selle Royal's annual non-profit initiative, Project UP, which seeks to raise awareness of key societal issues – such as equality, environmental responsibility, obesity and poverty.

The artwork is based around five themes. The first series of five saddles, 'Love Today', was launched on 14th February, while the following four will celebrate International Women’s Day (8th March), Earth Day (22nd April), Bike to Work Day (15th May) and Children’s Day (1st June).

Only three of each eye-catching designs will be produced – but if you're lucky, you can win one for yourself...

How to enter

Selle Royal is making one of each saddle design available to the public via a free-to-enter social media competition. Using the hashtags #sUPportProject and #Lovetoday, entrants are "encouraged to give examples of adversity in their life or how they overcame it."

Contributing to the Valentine's Day collection are Italian pop-culture illustrator Ale Giorgini, gothic artist OniBaka, cartoonist and illustrator Alberto Corradi, animation specialist David Sossella and the NBA illustrator Francesco Poroli, whose commissions have appeared in the New York Times and Il Sole 24 Ore.

Each artist will receive one of the additional two saddles sporting their design, with the third featuring in a museum exhibit that will later tour internationally.

To find out more about the design process involved and the aims of Project UP, head over to the Saddle Art page on the Selle Royal site.

