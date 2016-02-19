9 ways to use mind control in web design

Click to see the full size infographic

Building a user-friendly website can be an uphill struggle, as there are plenty of tricky factors to keep in mind. When you're not busy trying to master responsive web design, you're worrying about which web fonts to use. Sometimes it feels like the work never ends.

To help web designers create influential website more easily,

we thought this infographic from SSls.com would come in useful.

From recommended layouts to colour scheme guides, typface advice and even mind control techniques, this infographic explores the subtle psychology of persuasive web design. Will you be using these tips in your next build?

[via Design Taxi]

