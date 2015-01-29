Topics

How to predict photo and video trends in 2015

This infographic pools 47 million images, video clips and music tracks to explore trends around the world.

What have been the most popular photo and video types this year? This infographic reveals all. Though creatives might be instinctually adverse to following the flock, it's still good to know about creative trends.

When it comes to photo and video trends, stock image library Shutterstock has analysed the data of over 47 million images, video clips and music tracks to get to grips with how this content is being used and consumed.

And here's the results in the form of a glorious infographic...

