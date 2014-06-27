The 10 greatest moments in sci-fi and fantasy

The world's number one sci-fi and fantasy magazine SFX has unveiled its definitive list of the 250 greatest moments in sci-fi, horror and fantasy to celebrate its 250th issue.

From cinema to television, books to comics to video games, readers voted - in fact over 96,000 votes were cast - so this really is the definitive list. Here we count down the top 10 greatest moments in sci-fi, horror and fantasy - but to find out what makes them so brilliant, and get the views of Quentin Tarantino, JJ Abrams, Peter Jackson, Robert Rodridguez, Anthony Head, Steven Moffat and more, you're going to have to grab a copy of the 250th issue of SFX magazine!

Here we go with the top 10 countdown...

10. Back to the Future

Moment: "Where we're going, we don't need roads"

09. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Moment: Dumbledore's death

08. The Matrix

Moment: Neo dodges bullets in the bullet-time scene

07. Game of Thrones

Moment: The Red Wedding: "The Lannisters send their regards"

06. Blade Runner

Moment: Roy Batty's "Tears in rain" speech

05. Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Moment: Luke learns that Darth Vader is his father

04. Firefly

Moment: Mal Reynolds kicks a bad guy into Serenity's engine intake ("The Train Job")

03. Alien

Moment: The chestburster

02. Avengers Assemble

Moment: "Puny god!" The Hulk owns Loki

01. Doctor Who

Moment: The Doctor and Rose say farewell at Bad Wolf Bay in "Doomsday"

On hearing that the scene had been chosen as number one, David Tennant told SFX: "I remember worrying on the day we shot this scene that as I was actually a projection from inside the Tardis my hair shouldn’t be blowing in the wind. That seemed terribly important at the time and although we didn’t find a solution to it, it bothered me for weeks.

"Then I saw the finished scene and of course all that matters is the end of the Doctor and Rose's story. Russell [T Davies] had weaved some glorious magic for two seasons and it all came together so perfectly in this scene that people still talk to me about it with misty eyes all these years later (and I suspect they always will). Murray Gold created some heart stopping music that accentuates the misery and Billie is just breathtakingly good.

"I feel very lucky to be standing on that beach, with my hair flying around, in amongst all these brilliant elements. Whatever else I do and wherever else I end up, this will be a moment I will be forever proud to look back on. Thanks for having us at number one."

Want to find out the other 240 amazing sci-fi, horror and fantasy moments ever? You're going to have to get hold of the special 250th issue of SFX magazine.

Head to the SFX website to discover how to buy the mag in print or digital formats.