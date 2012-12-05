Create 3D models on the iPad

Autodesk, the 3D design company behind 3D graphics staple Maya 2013 and recent iPhone app 123D Catch, has now released FormIt - a free iPad app for building design professionals which allows them to to create and collaborate on design concepts.

FormIt is designed so that the user can capture building design ideas digitally and support a Building Information Modeling (BIM) workflow in the concepual stages of a project.

The app uses real-world site information using the iPad's location services to support early design decisions with real building data. A very cool feature is Shadow Study, a location-aware tool where the effects of the sun on your buildings can be explored.

Users can also experiance a continuous BIM workflow by synchronizing designs created on FormIt to Autodesk's desktop applications including Revit and Vasari, the latter of which is now available as a public beta. FormIt supports RVT and SAT file formats, and desgns can be stored and shared in the cloud using Autodesk 360 cloud services.

Key info

Price: Free

Free Works with: iPad

iPad Version: 1.1

1.1 App size: 6.3MB

6.3MB Developer: Autodesk

Autodesk Age rating: 4+

