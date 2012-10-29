New craft magazine launched for the digital age

Mollie Makes, Creative Bloq's sister magazine covering all things design and craft, has launched Gathered, a new weekly contemporary craft magazine created exclusively for iPad users. And the first issue is absolutely free!

The fully interactive, HD magazine is packed full of creative projects, people, photo galleries and videos to inspire you and your work.

The iPad magazine is full of craft projects, videos, photo-galleries and all things craft

Each week Gathered will bring you the team’s ‘Favourite Things’, including the best books, blogs, videos and vintage finds; interviews with designer-makers from across the globe; and three great craft projects. Every issue also includes free downloadable iPad wallpaper.

Gathered costs £1.49 for a single issue or £19.99 - just 38p a week - for an annual subscription

Just download the container app from iTunes and download your free copy of issue 1. If you like what you read, then you'll have the chance to subscribe and get five free issues of the magazine.

