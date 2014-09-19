Freelance Rates survey 2014: are you on the money?

Web designer Cole Henley's Freelance Rates survey began back in 2011, and the results have served as a reference source for many designers since. Now in its fourth year, Henley is once again asking creatives in the web industry to take the survey – which is completely anonymous – for three main reasons:

To take stock of rates charged in the UK for freelance work within the web industry

To offer a tool based on this information to help freelancers work out what they should and could realistically charge as a day rate

To help gather a picture of working conditions and lifestyle for freelancers in the UK

The survey should take between 5-10 minutes to complete, and information is only used to report general patterns and offer summary data.

You can find out more information and take the survey here, and see the results published on the Mud website. To get notification of when the results will be available, you can sign up to the Freelance Rates survey newsletter.