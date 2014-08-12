Climb to the top of Google with the new net magazine

Whether you're aiming for organic growth, your first visits, a recovery in rankings or registrations online, Richard Baxter has SEO strategies that will help you achieve your goals. In our lead feature this month, he explains how to apply the four key pillars of SEO to any project.

Elsewhere in the magazine, our experts discuss perfectionism in design work, we look at ten top resources for teaching yourself how to code and Martin Cooper interviews business owner and Perch-creator Rachel Andrew.

In our projects section, Steven Wu demonstrates how to build responsive sites with Foundation, Eric Mann explains how to include rich graphical media in a WordPress site without sacrificing page performance, and there are tutorials on mocking up a site with Sketch 3, advanced SASS programming and more.

On top of all that, we have our usual mix of inspirational new work, practical advice, informed analysis and thought-provoking comment.

How to get hold of net issue 258

Next issue on sale 9 September!