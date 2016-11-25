12 great Black Friday deals for digital and 3D artists

It's Black Friday! But you've got work to do: you haven't got the time to sift the net and track down the best deals for digital and CG artists, right? Anticipating your every need as always, we've done the hard work for you, and unearthed the best discounts for you to peruse.

Reallusion is offering up to 70% off iClone add-ons, and the three-in-one Creative Suite for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Offer ends on 28 November 2016. Get the offer here.

3D Total is offering 15% off all orders plus a £5 gift card with all physical orders. Offer ends 29 November 2016 at 9am – get it here.

Adobe is offering 20% off deals on their annual Creative Cloud (CC) memberships. You can get all apps for $39.99/£36.59 per month (normally $49.99/£45.73 per month), or all apps plus Adobe Stock for $69.98/£60.58 per month (normally $79.98/£69.72 per month). The offer expires on 25 November 2016. Get the offer here.

Save up to $400 on select Cintiq Companion 2 models at Wacom's US store – and get a free wireless keyboard, too.

Easily create your own comics, manga and illustrations from start to finish with Clip Studio Paint Pro (formerly Manga Studio): was $47.99 now $25. Offer expires 28 November 2016, get it here.

HP has a ton of discounts on hardware for Black Friday listed on its site for monitors, laptops, desktops and more. Get up to 50% off at the HP store.

Ftrack's Black Friday sale allows you to save up to 50 per cent on annual billing for each additional user added to your account. Save 25 per cent by getting one year of ftrack for $180 per user, or save 50 per cent by getting two years of ftrack for $240 per user. Offer ends 6 December 2016 – get it here.

Corel's titles for digital art, graphic design, and photo editing are all involved in Black Friday, with discounts of up to 30% available whether you are buying or upgrading to the latest version. These offers last until 1 December 2016.

Textures resource CG Source has a Black Friday sale throughout the day with 40% off everything on the site. Get the offer here.

Allegorithmic is offering up to 50% off its indie licences until 28 November. the Indie versions of Substance Painter, Substance Designer and Substance B2M have 33% off, and the Substance Pack is 50% off. Get the offers here.

HDRI Hub is offering a huge 30% discount. Get some great HDRI skies, textures and stock movies here.

Save up to 25% off all webshop products, including Sapphire 10, and 50% off bundles of professional tools for VFX, editing and post. Sale ends on Tuesday, 29 November at midnight PST – head here for all the deals.