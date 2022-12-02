Stunning AI art brings old car designs back to life

From Tesla's Cybertruck to the elusive yet much-rumoured Apple car, there are plenty of weird and wonderful new car designs expected to hit the road over the next few years. But for every contemporary vehicle design, there's an old one that's been condemned to the garage in the sky.

But now, thanks to the power of AI, we're able to imagine what up-to-the-minute versions of discontinued models might look like. A car leasing platform has used AI to create modern concepts for the 10 discontinued cars drivers miss the most, and it's somehow both nostalgic and futuristic. (Want to create your own AI art? Check out our guide on how to use DALL-E 2.)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: LeasingOptions) (Image credit: LeasingOptions) (Image credit: LeasingOptions)

LeasingOptions (opens in new tab) has brought various discontinued models, from the Ford Fiesta to the Mitsubishi Eclipse, back from the dead, using AI to imagine updated versions – many of them electric, of course. Sleek designs abound here, but what makes the project even more delightful is how it imagines the cars might appear in print ads, complete with punchy taglines.

The designs were created in DALL-E 2, one of the leading text-to-image generators of the year – and the tool responsible for some of the weirdest AI art we've seen in 2022. But don't worry, if all this talk of AI art is making you a little uncomfortable, Adobe has a message for you.

