Ronaldo in Wes Anderson? AI art just keeps getting weirder

Unless you've been living under a pastel-hued rock, you've probably encountered the wildly popular Wes Anderson TikTok trend over the last couple of weeks. For the uninitiated, the trend involves copying the director's signature aesthetic to make everyday life look a little more 'quirky' on the platform – think wide, symmetrical shots, bright colours and charming music.

And now, with the help of everybody's new favourite (or is that most feared?) tech, AI, one brand has taken the idea to a new extreme. Ever wondered what the likes of Ronaldo, LeBron James or Serena Williams would look like in a Wes Anderson film? Us neither – but what's AI good for if not answering questions we never asked? (If you're wondering what all the fuss is about, check out the weirdest artworks created with AI).

Cristiano Ronaldo as 'Alvaro Luminoso' (Image credit: World Sport Network)

World Sports Network (opens in new tab) has used AI to transport various famous sports stars into the world Wes Anderson – specifically 'The Grand Athlete Hotel'. And the site has even used AI to generate descriptions of each character.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: World Sports Network) (Image credit: World Sports Network) (Image credit: World Sport Network)

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes "Alvaro Luminoso, a skilled lighthouse keeper with a mysterious past," while LeBron James is "Harold, a talented hat maker who designs hats that bestow their wearers with unexpected gifts and talents," naturally. As for Serena Williams, she is, of course, "Lila, a reclusive violin prodigy".

If anything, it's just fun to see these famous sports stars clad in all manner of pastel tailoring. And like the Wes Anderson TikTok challenge, it shows that the director's aesthetic will never not be delightful. You can find the full gallery of images at World Sports Network (opens in new tab).

Read more: