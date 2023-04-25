Ronaldo in Wes Anderson? AI art just keeps getting weirder

By Daniel Piper
published

Welcome to the Grand Athlete Hotel.

Unless you've been living under a pastel-hued rock, you've probably encountered the wildly popular Wes Anderson TikTok trend over the last couple of weeks. For the uninitiated, the trend involves copying the director's signature aesthetic to make everyday life look a little more 'quirky' on the platform – think wide, symmetrical shots, bright colours and charming music.

And now, with the help of everybody's new favourite (or is that most feared?) tech, AI, one brand has taken the idea to a new extreme. Ever wondered what the likes of Ronaldo, LeBron James or Serena Williams would look like in a Wes Anderson film? Us neither – but what's AI good for if not answering questions we never asked? (If you're wondering what all the fuss is about, check out the weirdest artworks created with AI). 

An AI generated image of Cristiano Ronaldo as a Wes Anderson character

Cristiano Ronaldo as 'Alvaro Luminoso' (Image credit: World Sport Network)

World Sports Network (opens in new tab) has used AI to transport various famous sports stars into the world Wes Anderson – specifically 'The Grand Athlete Hotel'. And the site has even used AI to generate descriptions of each character.  

Image 1 of 3
AI-generated image of sports stars as Wes Anderson characters
(Image credit: World Sports Network)

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes "Alvaro Luminoso, a skilled lighthouse keeper with a mysterious past," while LeBron James is "Harold, a talented hat maker who designs hats that bestow their wearers with unexpected gifts and talents," naturally. As for Serena Williams, she is, of course, "Lila, a reclusive violin prodigy".

If anything, it's just fun to see these famous sports stars clad in all manner of pastel tailoring. And like the Wes Anderson TikTok challenge, it shows that the director's aesthetic will never not be delightful. You can find the full gallery of images at World Sports Network (opens in new tab).

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

