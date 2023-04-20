The Wes Anderson TikTok trend is the most wholesome thing online

It's the ultimate aesthetic.

We've seen plenty of aesthetic TikTok trends go wild over the last few months, from sun-kissed photo filters to #EverythingCanBeAnAlbumCover (because it really can). And now, perhaps the most aesthetic craze yet has taken the platform by storm.

From pastel hues to super wide shots, the look of a Wes Anderson film is pretty much unmistakeable. But not, it seems inimitable – as countless Tiktokers have begun replicating the style to pretend, in perhaps the most wholesome case of main character syndrome, that they're living in one of the director's films. (Looking for more inspiration? Here are 7 TikTok trends creatives need to know about.)

The trend started, as most TikTok trends do, with a single video. User Ava Williams shared a clip with the caption "You better not be acting like you're in a Wes Anderson film when I get there," followed by an Anderson-style title card and a series of quick, very symmetrical shots depicting a simple train journey, set to a track from Alexandre Desplat's soundtrack to The French Dispatch. And of course, countless social media users have jumped on the wholesome trend, with plenty of similar (and similarly delightful) videos doing the rounds online.

Indeed, right now, #WesAnderson has 554.7 million views on TikTok and counting. As was the case with that sunkissed photo trend, it shows that users of the social media platform just can't resist a cute, over-saturated aesthetic.

