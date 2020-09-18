Apple AirPods Studio leak reveals a surprising new design

Like the iPhone 12, Apple's much-rumoured over-ear headphones were an unfortunate no-show at the company's virtual 'Time Flies' event last week. But just a few days later, it seems we've been given our first (albeit slightly less official) glimpse at the design of Apple's so-called AirPods studio thanks to an Apple leaker.

The leaked image reveals a very different product to the current AirPods range. Indeed, not only do the 'Studio' cans feature large, oval ear cups, but they also appear to come in a black finish – a departure from the ubiquitous tiny, white design of the in-ear models. If you're looking to deck out your current AirPods, check out our best fun AirPods cases.

Probably Sport variant of Apples headphonesPersonally not impressed, looks too much like 2 Palm Pre's attached to 2 tuning forks :/ hard to unseeLooks a lot like what @markgurman described in April, but with homepod mesh pic.twitter.com/dzAufRRl7mSeptember 16, 2020

The image appears to confirm recent rumours that the headphones will feature a somewhat retro aesthetic, with the large swivelling ear cups connected by thin metal arms. The headphones are said to be highly customisable, allowing users to switch ear pads when they want to. Apple leaker Fudge claims that the photo depicts a 'Sport' variant, made from more breathable fabrics than a supposed leather version.

Alongside the leaked photo, 3D renders of the AirPods Studio were shared (below) by another Apple leaker, Jon Prosser. These offer a more comprehensive look at the design, which looks a little more luxury here than in the grainy photo. While we're fans of the retro look – especially that premium-looking metal – there's no denying that these are much, much heftier than any of Apple's current AirPods. Whether the design will end up as popular on the streets remains to be seen. But then again, that probably isn't the idea – the clue being in the 'Studio' name.

More images 👇 pic.twitter.com/kRI0M5eSF4September 16, 2020

In terms of tech, the headphones are expected to carry a super-fast H1 chip, as well as the same Active Noise Cancellation and auto-pause/resume as the AirPods Pro. As for the most important aspect, well, even the most accurate render can't tell us what the things will actually sound like. We'll just have to wait and see (sorry, hear), but judging by the size, we'd expect them to sound much more immersive than the already brilliant AirPods Pro.

It's still unclear when Apple plans to officially announce the AirPods Studio, but our fingers are tightly crossed that they'll make an appearance alongside the iPhone 12 soon. Apple has already admitted that said smartphone will arrive a few weeks later than the normal September date – which means we could see it, and the AirPods Studio, as soon as next month.

