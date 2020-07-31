Apple has some bad news about the iPhone 12

From updated internals to the design of the device itself, various leaks and rumours have given us a pretty solid picture of the upcoming iPhone 12. One thing that that's less clear is its release date, with the coronavirus pandemic threatening the traditional September announcement. Now Apple itself has commented on the date – and it's not good news.

Luckily, it isn't terrible news either. In a call to investors, Apple revealed that the iPhone 12 should only arrive a few weeks later than normal. "Last year we started selling new iPhones in late September, Apple CFO Luca Maestri said. "This year we expect supply to be available a few weeks later." It seems the iPhone 11's spot on our best camera phones list is safe for a few weeks longer.

Recent renders of the upcoming iPhone 12 (Image credit: EVERYTHINGAPPLEPRO)

According to The Verge, Maestri didn't detail exactly why the iPhone 12 is being delayed, but rumours have been suggesting for months that the supply chain could be affected by the pandemic. With new iPhones reliably released in September until now, the launch would have been rather conspicuous by its absence – which probably explains Apple's rare decision to comment on an upcoming device. The company is usually tightlipped – although it can be prone to accidental leaks, such as the reveal of a tiny new 5.4-inch iPhone 12.

Also.iPhone 12 announcement is currently scheduled for October, not September.July 30, 2020

Apple didn't mention whether the actual announcement would face a similar delay, but reliable Apple leaker Jon Prosser tweeted (above) last night that our first official glimpse at the iPhone 12 won't come until October either. It seems we'll have to rely on rumours a little while longer.

Speaking of rumours, the iPhone 12 is sounding a pretty exciting device for creatives. As well as the newly pocketable 5.4-inch model, it sounds like the range will be packing a hugely powerful A14 chip, which could mean faster performance, improved battery life and more advanced photography processing. All in all, the iPhone 12 is shaping up to be a portable powerhouse for digital artists on the go.

You don't have to wait until October to get hold of a hugely powerful iPhone, though – the iPhone 11 is one of the best smartphones in 2020. Check out the best deals below, and don't forget to explore the Apple Back to School sale for a rare deal direct from the company itself.

