Are you listening? Here are the best gaming headphone deals

There are some great gaming deals around this Amazon Prime Day, and 40% off the Razer's Kaira Pro headphones is one of the best. Over at Amazon you can get $60.00-off these superb Xbox Series X pro grade headsets; get the Razer Kaira Pro for $149.99 $89.99 (opens in new tab).

Get brighter, clearer sound with smoother trebles as well as a powerful bass to make every shot in Halo count, as well as simple pairing with Bluetooth 5.0. What I love about the Razer Kaira Pro, as well as the soft and breathable ear cushions, is the EQ button for cycling through the headphones' four settings, including FPS mode and Bass mode.

If you need to know more we have a guide to the best wireless headphones. There are also some excellent Nintendo Switch deals this Prime Day, and we have a Nintendo Switch live blog to keep up with them all.

The best Prime Day gaming headphone deals

(opens in new tab) Razer's Kaira Pro: $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 40%: Get a great deal on the Razer Kaira Pro right now over at Amazon. There's $60 off the price of these superb headphones from one of best manufacturers around.



(opens in new tab) HyperX Cloud II: $99.99 $57.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 42%: The HyperX Cloud II features 7.1 surround sound, is made from durable aluminium and can work with all gaming hardware, including Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5. Save $42.00 on these wired headphones.



(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis Pro: $179.99 $113.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $66: The SteelSeries Arctis Pro are a superb pair of headphones for all gaming, delivering solid build quality and boasting an expansive frequency range from 10 to 40,000 hertz. There's 37% off of these pro level, high spec headphones.



Read more: