New WWDC keynote logo suggests Apple has a need for speed

A few weeks back, Apple gave us its least cryptic event invite design ever, with the 'Let Loose' design – featuring an Apple Pencil – turning out to precede the announcement of an Apple Pencil (oh, and a a couple of iPads). And now the comapny has revealed the illustration for its WWDC keynote which, while not quite as revealing as last time, does offer some pretty clear clues.

The illustration for Apple's 'Coming in Swiftly' event features the logo for Swift, the company's programming language, with the bird depicted in neon colours flying downward. Indeed, it seems the focus from Apple is going to be on speed.

(Image credit: Apple)

As our sister site T3 points out, speed is likely a reference to Apple Silicon, and with the new iPad Pro leapfrogging the rest of the product line up to receive the M4 chip first, we wouldn't be surprised to see at least part of WWDC dedicated to the chip hitting the MacBook Pro.

The iPad event invite wasn't particularly cryptic (Image credit: Apple)

And of course, we're likely to get our first glimpse of iOS 18. Rumours have abounded that this will be an AI-powered update, with Siri set for the most significant overhaul since it launched with the iPhone 4 back in 2010. And Apple's recent rumoured deal with OpenAI could mean ChatGPT is coming to the iPhone.

Time will tell what's in store at WWDC 2024, but we'll be here ready to live blog every announcement as it happens. In the meantime, take a look at every iPhone 16 rumour we've heard so far.