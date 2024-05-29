New WWDC keynote logo suggests Apple has a need for speed

News
By
published

Is Apple about to roll the M4 chip out to the Mac?

A few weeks back, Apple gave us its least cryptic event invite design ever, with the 'Let Loose' design – featuring an Apple Pencil – turning out to precede the announcement of an Apple Pencil (oh, and a a couple of iPads). And now the comapny has revealed the illustration for its WWDC keynote which, while not quite as revealing as last time, does offer some pretty clear clues.

The illustration for Apple's 'Coming in Swiftly' event features the logo for Swift, the company's programming language, with the bird depicted in neon colours flying downward. Indeed, it seems the focus from Apple is going to be on speed. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles