The best cheap TV deals at Walmart in July 2019

After a cheap TV? You're in the right place. But, why Walmart? Well, Walmart is one of the biggest retailers in the world, and that means it has a huge selection of TVs to choose from. Because of its size, it also means it can aggressively price cheap TVs , which makes it one of the best places to shop for a cheap TV.

How to choose a cheap TV deal at Walmart

When buying a cheap TV from Walmart, or any store, there are a few things you should consider. First of all, you'll want to think about resolution. The vast majority of cheap TVs are 1080p, and for most people that will be enough. TV shows, Netflix streaming, console games and Blu-rays all take advantage of this resolution (also known as Full High Definition), and the technology has been around long enough now that you can get a very good 1080p TV for cheap.

Some cheap TVs may offer less resolution, such as 1080i or 720p. These will be labelled as High Definition, HD or HD Ready. These will be even cheaper, and while they might seem like a steal, we'd recommend caution, as they won't give you as good a viewing experience as a 1080p Full HD TV.

Cheap 4K TVs are also becoming increasingly common. While there are some good deals to be had, in some cases cheap 4K TVs cut a few too many corners, and you're better off getting a better 1080p set for your money. Also, if you don't have a 4K Netflix subscription, 4K-capable games console or Blu-ray player, then you'll not see the benefit of 4K. However, getting a cheap 4K TV now does at least mean you're future-proof for when 4K content becomes more readily available.

1. Vizio D50-F1 50-inch 4K Smart TV

The best cheap TV at Walmart

Screen size: 50-inch | Tuner: Yes | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: Edge-lit LED | HDR: No | Curved: No | Dimensions: 50 x 29.9 x 6 inches

Good contrast

Lackluster Smart TV features

Vizio has been making a name for itself as a manufacturer who specialises in budget TVs that offer good image quality and features despite their low price. The hard work has paid off, as the Vizio D50-F1 is our pick for the best cheap TV from Walmart. It delivers high-quality streaming via a built-in Chromecast and supports 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, which helps reduce buffering times. Even better, Walmart has dramatically reduced its price tag from its original list price.

02. Samsung UN55NU7200

The best cheap TV at Walmart if you have a bit of extra money

Screen size: 55-inch | Tuner: Yes | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: LED | HDR: Yes | Curved: No | Dimensions: 57.4 x 33 x 2.4 inches

HDR

Wireless

Bit more expensive than rivals

Samsung is a brilliant brand when it comes to TVs - especially 4K TVs - and while its products are a bit more pricey than its competitors, if you have the budget to spend a bit more, then it's well worth it. Take the Samsung UN55NU7200. This is a great 55-inch 4K TV with HDR (High Dynamic Range), which makes colors even more impressive and vibrant. You get some excellent features that don't often appear on cheap TVs, making this a worthwhile purchase.

03. TCL FHD 40S305 Smart TV

The best cheap 1080p TV at Walmart

Screen size: 40-inch | Tuner: Yes | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Panel technology: LED | HDR: No | Curved: No | Dimensions: 66.3 x 23.4 x 7.8 inches

Good value

Roku built-in

Bit small

If you have no interest in 4K content, and you don't want a huge room-filling TV, then the TCL FHD 40S305 Smart TV is a great choice for a brilliant price. At 40-inches it's enough for smaller rooms, and the 1080p display means you're not paying for a resolution you won't use. The price is extremely tempting, and it has a built-in Roku device, allowing you to stream online content direct to the TV.

4. Sceptre 43-inch 1080P LED TV X435BV-F

The best ultra-cheap TV at Walmart

Screen size: 42.5-inch | Tuner: Yes | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Panel technology: LED | HDR: No | Curved: No | Dimensions: 42.6 x 25.79 x 5.94 inches

Very cheap

Decent image quality

Lack features

No Smart TV

If you want the absolute cheapest TV Walmart has to offer (while also offering decent image quality and screen size), then the Sceptre 43-inch 1080P LED TV X435BV-F is a great choice. Not only is it incredibly cheap, but it offers good enough image quality to keep you happy. It doesn't come with smart TV features, but it's a good cheap choice for a second (or third) TV to put in a bedroom or spare room. At 43-inches, it's not a large TV, but neither is it too small either. For many people, this size will be just right.

05. Sony KDL40W650D

The best cheap smart TV at Walmart

Screen size: 40-inch | Tuner: Yes | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Panel technology: LCD | HDR: No | Curved: No | Dimensions: 40 x 26 x 7 inches

Lovely design

Great Smart TV features

Small screen

Smart TVs offer built-in apps for streaming TV shows and movies via services such as Hulu and Netflix, as well as games, news websites and more. Smart TVs don't have to be expensive either, as the Sony KDL40W650D proves. Sony has built a brilliant smart TV platform that allows you to easily access a large number of apps and services, with an attractive interface. This TV has a brilliant build quality that Sony is well known for, it's just a shame that at 40-inches it's a bit on the small size.

06. Sharp LC-55Q7030U

The best large cheap TV at Walmart

Screen size: 55-inch | Tuner: Yes | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: LED | HDR: Yes | Curved: No | Dimensions: 48.90 x 30 x 9.50 inches

Large screen

HDR

Clunky software

If you're looking for the best large screen cheap TV at Walmart, then the Sharp LC-55Q7030U is the TV to get. It features a hefty 55-inch screen, as well as 4K resolution and HDR. For screens of this size, 4K resolution really is worthwhile, and the HDR support is a great touch. Best of all, despite its large size and high resolution, it's still an impressively cheap TV from Walmart. For the price you're getting a large TV that is future-proof for the next few years thanks to its 4K and HDR support.

