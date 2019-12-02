Canon EOS M6 drops to cheapest price ever for Cyber Monday

The Canon EOS M6 mirrorless digital camera has had a major price cut for Cyber Monday. At B&H you can pick one up for just $349. Usually priced at $632, this offer takes it down to the cheapest price we've ever seen. The EOS M6 combines high-quality, detailed images and impressive performance in a surprisingly small and light package - and now it has a tiny price tag to match.

This offer expires at midnight tonight, but there's no guarantee stocks will last until then. Especially as Canon has kindly also included some photography essentials: as well as the mirrorless camera body, you'll also get a memory card, lens care kit, and a protective camera bag to keep it safe and protected.

Canon EOS M6 + accessory kit: $632 $349 at B&H

$283 off: Get this high-performance, mirrorless digital camera, plus all the essentials you need to get started with, for an absolute bargain price right now. Kit includes a memory card, lens care kit, and camera bag. We predict this deal won't last long.

