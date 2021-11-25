The Cricut Mug Press has $40 off this Black Friday

Make your own mugs for just $159.

Cricut machines are super popular at the moment, and with good reason. And there are some really decent discounts around this Black Friday, including $40 off the Cricut Mug Press at Walmart, now just $159

This Mug Press was down to $179 earlier this month, but has just dropped further still to a very tempting $159. A total bargain when you think of how many great mugs you'll get out of it.

Customised mugs make great presents, and of course will brighten up your cupboards. The Cricut Mug Press makes it super-easy to make your own custom designed mugs. Once designed, they're diswasher-safe and peel-proof, meaning they'll last a lifetime. And best of all, it only takes the press of a button to create your own mug designs.

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is the deputy editor of Creative Bloq. Before joining the CB team in 2018, she worked on a range of print titles, including Time Out Buenos Aires, Computer Arts, 3D World, Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. Her interests lie in branding and illustration, tech and sexism, and plenty more in-between.

