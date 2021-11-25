The Cricut Mug Press has $40 off this Black Friday

Cricut machines are super popular at the moment, and with good reason. And there are some really decent discounts around this Black Friday, including $40 off the Cricut Mug Press at Walmart, now just $159.

This Mug Press was down to $179 earlier this month, but has just dropped further still to a very tempting $159. A total bargain when you think of how many great mugs you'll get out of it.

Want more Cricut deals? See our best Cricut Black Friday deals post. And to learn more about the Cricut range, check out our guides to the best Cricut machines, and the best laptops for Cricut makers.

Cricut Mug Press: $199 Cricut Mug Press: $199 $159 at Walmart

Save $40: This Mug Press is now $40 off at Walmart, which is the cheapest we've seen it. With just the press of a button you can make your own, personalised mugs, ready to use or gift to others.

Customised mugs make great presents, and of course will brighten up your cupboards. The Cricut Mug Press makes it super-easy to make your own custom designed mugs. Once designed, they're diswasher-safe and peel-proof, meaning they'll last a lifetime. And best of all, it only takes the press of a button to create your own mug designs.

Read more: