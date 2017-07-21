Discover 2017's best grads in the new Computer Arts

This month's Computer Arts went to press from the middle of the bustling hub of creative energy that is D&AD New Blood – the culmination of another year’s action-packed graduate show season – and it's packed with the very best new talent the team could find.

So if you’re looking for designers to inject new life into your studio, on the hunt for your next creative collaborator, or just hungry for new sources of inspiration, the expansive 28-page special report at the core of the issue is a great place to start, and includes 30 hand-picked graduates to watch.

Santa Cielava from LCC opens the graphic design section

CSM graduate Noah Petri is one of CA's illustrators to watch

Stunning cover treatment

The cover of the print edition was created by Camelia Pham, winner of CA's fourth-annual cover design contest, in partnership with D&AD New Blood and specialist print finisher Celloglas – which provided a luxurious silver Mirri finish for the cover to be printed onto.

See the Top 10 shortlist of the Computer Arts cover design contest 2017 here, and find out more about the printing process in this video:

Meanwhile, if you’re graduating yourself this year, CA issue 269 also includes an in-depth guide to landing your first job in design – whether that involves wowing through an internship, nailing an interview or exploring what a recruitment service can offer.

Get your first job in design with Computer Arts

CA's ongoing series in partnership with D&AD New Blood also concludes this issue, with advice on future-proofing yourself as a young designer in an ever-changing industry.

Top tips for future-proofing yourself

Also in Computer Arts issue 269

How Frost*collective created a bold new environment for creative play centre Nubo

Make your studio a fun place to work, with advice from Bristol-based Halo

Plus: inspiring work from across the global design industry

