Discover hot colour palettes for 2018 in Computer Arts 274

Colour is a wonderfully evocative design tool, with the right palette packing an emotional punch as well as boosting aesthetic appeal.
Issue 274 of Computer Arts magazine has three striking covers – one for each trend. As these covers attest, these trends are fluid, expressive and adaptable, covering everything from products to fashion, graphic design to make-up.
Here are some of the great articles you can expect to see in issue 274, on sale now.
In Computer Arts' annual colour trend report in issue 274, forecasting agency and long-standing CA contributor FranklinTill identifies three distinct movements for the coming year with accompanying palettes.
Elsewhere, you’ll find an in-depth guide to making it as a designer-maker – whether you’re tapping the lucrative Christmas gift market, or keen to kick off the new year with an exciting new income stream.
Thanks to the inexorable rise of Etsy, Not On The High Street and other global platforms for crafty creatives, it’s never been easier to put your talents to good use by creating and selling products. And this feature also doubles as a handy gift list for anyone keen to avoid chain stores and support independent artists.
Computer Arts also pays a visit to Koto, a young studio that combines infectious passion with a strong work ethic, and has made a splash on the design scene in just three short years, largely thanks to its global rebrand of Fanta. Find out how it built a global reputation overnight in this issue's Video Insight.
Gain insight into Ricardo Cavolo – the Spanish artist known for his large-scale murals – with this issue's Q&A. Find out why he enjoys depicting 'life on the B side,' as well as how he faces creative challenges while taking care of his mental health.
Also in Computer Arts 274
