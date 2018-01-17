Dive into web development with this JavaScript bundle

Behind the websites and services that you see every day, there are gears turning and keeping everything running smoothly. One of the most important programming languages that makes those incredible sites and services possible is JavaScript, and you can learn the language with the Front End JavaScript with Vue.js Bundle, on sale now for just $36 (approx. £26)!

Over the course of four in-depth courses included in the Front End JavaScript with Vue.js Bundle, you’ll learn the concepts of frontend development powered by JavaScript. The programming language is the engine powering modern browsers and you’ll learn how to build with and use it in any project you can imagine. Plus, you'll learn your way around Vue.js, one of the hottest frameworks around that helps the modern web function. It's an essential bundle for anyone interested in web development.

The Front End JavaScript with Vue.js Bundle usually retails for $353, but you can get it on sale now for just $39 (approx. £26). That’s a saving of 89% off for a collection of courses that will help you start your new career!

