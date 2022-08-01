Adobe Premiere Pro: how to download Adobe's free guide for filmmakers

Adobe has just dropped a new Premiere Pro guide for long-form and episodic filmmakers that covers everything you need to know to get started and perfect your work in this industry-standard software. This free 136-page PDF guide has taken three years to create, and has input from some of Hollywood's biggest filmmakers, including David Fincher, The Coen Brothers, the team behind Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Before you go ahead and download this excellent free guide book, read our Adobe Premier Pro review for the lowdown on what this editing and post-production software can do, then take a look at how to download Premiere Pro for free.

Adobe's detailed new guide for filmmakers covers everything from getting started in Premiere Pro to the hardware you need. There are sections on multi-camera editing, remote and cloud workflows as well as links to recommended resources and tutorials. Get the new Premiere Pro guide from Adobe website (opens in new tab) and follow along with weekly live blogs (opens in new tab) from Adobe superfan Jason Levine.

This free Adobe Premiere Pro guide is a great place to start if you're new to video editing and post-production, or simply looking to refresh your skillset. It plays into Adobe support of new users, in fact right now students can get 60% off Photoshop, Premiere Pro and more – get the Creative Cloud suite for less right now.

