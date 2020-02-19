Epic posters give diseases a movie makeover

It's that time of year when there are all manner of bugs going around, and what with Coronavirus hitting the headlines on a daily basis, it's all too tempting to head for the doctor's when you have a bit of a cough. Just to be on the safe side, you know.

Assuming you can actually get an appointment, is that the right thing to do? According to a new campaign from the NHS, maybe not. Plenty of minor illnesses can be dealt with just as well by speaking to a pharmacist, and to get the message home the NHS has commissioned a set of fantastic movie-style poster designs from graphic designer and digital illustrator, Doaly.

@Doaly for @NHSuk - don't make a whole production out of a minor illness, visit a pharmacy instead. pic.twitter.com/lJpf1d09qRFebruary 19, 2020

Each of the three posters is based around taking the drama out of minor illnesses by seeing a pharmacist rather than a GP, and covers a typical ailment that you probably shouldn't bother a doctor with, in an unmistakable cinematic style.

Think twice before bothering a GP with your gammy eye (Image credit: NHS/Doaly)

There's a horror poster – 'The Night of the Itchy Eye' – that instantly recalls George A Romero's iconic zombie movies. 'Sore Throat and the Lost Voice' is an unmistakable nod to the Indiana Jones movies, while 'Earache Strikes Back' has more than a hint of Star Wars to it.

There are even animated versions of all three posters; they're not quite as epic as the original films, but we appreciate the effort.

Take the drama out of minor illnesses. Pharmacies can give treatment advice about a range of common conditions and minor illnesses.For expert advice, talk to your pharmacist: https://t.co/D0MfcUEfSX pic.twitter.com/tCfbaIElQiFebruary 19, 2020

As well as the note-perfect illustrations by Doaly, there's another clever layer of information added at the bottom of each poster. What looks like the usual set of credits that nobody ever reads is in fact a helpful list of symptoms that you might encounter from each ailment. It's a fun and useful additional feature.

Don't skip the credits (Image credit: NHS/Doaly)

If you're impressed by Doaly's confident touch when it comes to movie-style posters, there's a good reason for that. Over the years he's created artwork for plenty of movie studios, including Disney, 20th Century Fox (sorry, we mean 20th Century Studios), Lucasfilm and Warner Bros, so this is definitely a style he's at home with.

To see more of Doaly's impressive illustration work, simply head for his site.

