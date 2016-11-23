Topics

Get this graphics tablet on a Black Friday lightning deal!

By Digital art  

The XP-Pen 12-inch graphics tablet and stylus are 56% off at Amazon right now - but hurry!

Here at Creative Bloq we're keeping an eye out for any amazing deals for artists and designers in the build-up to Black Friday, and today we've discovered a Lightning Deal on Amazon.co.uk for an XP-Pen Star03 Graphics Tablet!

The 12-inch artist's tablet with battery-free digital pen has an RRP of £89.99 and has been reduced to £49.99 – but right now it is down to just £39.99 – an amazing deal!

Okay, it's not going to perform like a Wacom tablet but it also costs a fraction of the price – and for those starting out in digital art it could be just the ticket.

But be quick – the offer ends at 12:15pm GMT! NOTE: the offer has now closed.

XP-Pen Star03 Graphics Tablet

The XP-Pen could be the ideal starter tablet

The XP-Pen could be the ideal starter tablet
  • Battery-free Stylus Grip Pen – no charging required
  • 2048-level pen pressure sensitivity
  • 8 customizable shortcuts, 10x6-inch working area
  • Supports Windows 10/8/7/Vista/XP, Mac OS X
  • Compatible with most graphic applications: Photoshop, Painter, SAI, ZBrush, and more
  • Also widely used in handwriting, annotation of Microsoft Word, Pen Commander, Auto Pen Signer, and more
See more Digital art articles

Related articles