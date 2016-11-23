Get this graphics tablet on a Black Friday lightning deal!

Here at Creative Bloq we're keeping an eye out for any amazing deals for artists and designers in the build-up to Black Friday, and today we've discovered a Lightning Deal on Amazon.co.uk for an XP-Pen Star03 Graphics Tablet!

The 12-inch artist's tablet with battery-free digital pen has an RRP of £89.99 and has been reduced to £49.99 – but right now it is down to just £39.99 – an amazing deal!

Okay, it's not going to perform like a Wacom tablet but it also costs a fraction of the price – and for those starting out in digital art it could be just the ticket.

But be quick – the offer ends at 12:15pm GMT! NOTE: the offer has now closed.

The XP-Pen could be the ideal starter tablet