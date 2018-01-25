Get Procedural: Master Houdini with 3D World 231

The new issue of 3D World is out now and it's full of inspirational insights into the latest visual effects and animation projects, as well as the best tutorials and reviews to help you improve your 3D art and make the most of your tools.

Here's some of the great content you can expect to see in the new issue, on sale now.

Feature: The shape of Water

Del Toro projects are often showcases for the very best of what can be done with visual effects and, while a deeper narrative than some blockbusters, the Shape of Water is no exception. We explore behind the scenes, to find out how this visionary love story was put together.

Practical feature: Visual language part 1

In this first part of our new short series, you will learn some of the fundamental rules that have evolved as part of the syntax film makers use to help viewers understand what is on screen. As an animator or VFX artist it's vital to have a solid grounding in this, so that you can deliver meaning and narrative in a clear and concise manner.

Houdini special

This issue brings a special theme to 3D World and we have a huge section on Houdini, the king of procedural workflows.

This issue has a huge tips feature, training pieces, industry insights and a review of the latest version, so whether you are new to generative art or a veteran looking to expand your knowledge then there will be something for you here.

Tutorial: VR sculpting

Follow along with Marin Nebelong, who teaches his workflow for creating stunning concept scifi ships in VR.

Q and A

Our regular Q and A section is hosted by Maya Jermy, Pietro Chiavarro, Simon Edwards and Ant Ward this month and cover a host of your questions.

3D World is the world's best-selling magazine for CG artists – packed with expert tutorials, inspiration and reviews. Buy issue 231 here or subscribe to 3D World here.