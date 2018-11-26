Cyber Monday deal: Grab a GoPro for under $130

There have been a few great GoPro deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, but this is the cheapest price we've seen for a 2018 GoPro. Don't be confused: GoPro released its original Hero a few years ago, but this is the revamped 2018 version. Usually it'll set you back $199.99 (already great value for what you get), but in its Cyber Monday sale Best Buy has dropped the price by $70 to just $129.99. A top GoPro Cyber Monday deal if ever we saw one.

For that, you get waterproofing up to 33ft, a 2-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for easy file transfers, and smooth 60fps performance at 1080p. There's also a curved adhesive mount, flat adhesive mount and mounting buckle thrown in. It gets an average of 4.6* (from 254 reviews) on Best Buy. This GoPro is a great-value travel companion, and top entry point for action filming.

GoPro Hero (2018): $200 $129.99 at Best Buy

Save $70: Already great value for money, this is a superb deal on the entry-level GoPro Hero. This rugged action camera great for anyone wanting to capture their adventures.

