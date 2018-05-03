Keep your data secure with Dashlane Password Manager

It seems like there is another website or service being compromised by hackers every day. When that happens, your passwords and personal information can be put at risk. Dashlane Password Manager is one of the best tools around to keep you safe when those breaches happen. Get a 1-year subscription on sale now for 50 per cent off the retail price!

Dashlane is the perfect solution to the extremely common problem of insecure passwords. We all know what a secure password requires, but few of us take the time to make unique ones for each and every account. With Dashlane, you won’t need to remember those long, complicated strings of letters and numbers just to make your account secure. This premium service fills in forms so you don’t have to, and gives you access to your accounts on any device. That means you can access your passwords anytime you need them.

You can get a one-year subscription to Dashlane on sale for just $19.98 (approx. £15). That's a saving of 50 per cent off the retail price for a tool that will make sure your passwords are always safe and secure, so grab this deal today!

