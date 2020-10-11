Most creatives use the internet as the main portal to get their work seen. Cultivating a popular social media account can get you an audience of millions, and what's not to love about that? Well, an active online life could leave you vulnerable to hackers and with cyber attacks on the rise, it's worth being a little paranoid.

With so much of yourself now out there on the web for anyone to see (on any of the top social media platforms and beyond), it's hard to keep track of exactly what type of information is stored where. And if your personal or financial information is floating around on the net, it's the perfect target for hackers to steal.

Luckily, ex-hacker and Twitter user @somenerdliam stepped in last year, with his thread "How to delete 99.9% of your digital footprint from the internet", and the grateful Twitterverse went wild for it. Since posting, it's been retweeted 114,000 times and received over 425.1 likes. It's vital information for the modern world, and we think everyone should know about it.

(Image credit: Kaitlyn Baker)

While his advice isn't going to help you disappear completely (the author admits his knowledge isn't completely up to date, and the "99.9" claim in his title isn't a practical claim), the tips in the thread are a good starting point when it comes to monitoring your digital hygiene.

It makes for chilling reading. Not only does it ask you to trawl through a decade's worth of email addresses, it also acts as a wake up call to the amount of data people willingly share. Take a look at some of the stand-out points below.

Step 2: Deleting old accounts from forgotten servicesUse the search function on your e-mail and look for phrases such as "Sign up" or "Welcome"Recover account and login into each service that pops up (that you received a sign-up email) fromOctober 15, 2019

Step 3d: Some database leaks are a bit more private and are still being shared/sold in private circles, but you can use this website:https://t.co/8CIBnhcmlVTo check if you've been compromised, so you can change your live information to be different..October 15, 2019

Step 5: Protecting yourself against Google legally tracking you (for the most part).You should be disallowing Google to legally touch any of your dataHere you can go through each of Google's services: https://t.co/HQqbdfnZXvOctober 15, 2019

To read the full thread, click here.

One point highlights the importance of using a VPN, which @somenerdliam admits is a personal preference. Find the right one for you with our guide to the best VPN services in 2020.

And as for @somenerdliam, he's not letting his new-found viral fame go to his head. Instead, he's been wondering why the thread struck a chord. His conclusion being that the tips were popular because they were accessible.

It took me probably 10 - 15 mins to write the initial tweet-storm off my the top of my head.It went viral because the information is unmatched, accessible and I broke it down in layman terms so you could gloss over it in 30 - 60s of reading.16 October 2019

