Download images securely with a VPN

As a designer you often have amazing concepts for projects that require you to hire an illustrator or brush up on your own skills. If you don’t have the time to study or the budget to hire someone, than downloading some stock art could be the answer to your problems.

However, it is difficult to tell at first glance if a site or service is secure, which may put your computer and files risk of falling victim to a cyber attack. By using the best VPN to access the internet and download the files you need, you will ensure that your security and privacy are both well protected.

Most VPN service providers offer services globally and thus charge in US Dollars rather than in local currencies, so in this guide to the best VPN deals we've listed pricing in Dollars for the sake of simplicity. When you click through to the actual deals, you may find the prices automatically displayed in pounds, or whatever your native currency may be.

Here are some of the best deals we found for bolstering our digital security online:

01. TigerVPN – From just $80 per year

TigerVPN is perfect if you're just starting out

This service is a great choice for users just getting started with a VPN as the company provides a number of user-friendly apps for a variety of platforms. TigerVPN offers support for both desktop and mobile connections, with native clients available for iOS, Android, Windows and Mac. This VPN has over 300 servers across 63 locations and it currently supports two to five devices, depending on the plan you choose.

02. PureVPN – From only $70 per year

PureVPN delivers lightning-fast download speeds

PureVPN offers excellent download speeds as well as low latency as a result of its 500 servers across 180 locations, with 95,000 shared IP addresses available to its users. This VPN also has a clear logging policy and only the time when you connect to a server and the total bandwidth you use are recorded so your browsing and download data will remain private.

03. Buffered VPN – From $99 per year

Buffered VPN can support up to five devices

This VPN provides its users with impressive speeds and low latency, which allows for very responsive browsing. Buffered VPN supports up to five devices and the company keeps no logs on its customers. This service is primarily for desktop users but instructions are provided for those who wish to set up this service on their mobile devices. Buffered VPN also has a generous refund policy and those who use the service for less than 10 hours after signing up are eligible for a full refund.

Check out the Best VPN services of 2017