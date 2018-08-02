Learn how to use Lightroom CC

At first glance, Adobe Lightroom CC may seem complicated to use, but with a bit of practice, you'll become a master. And that's what Lightroom CC Crash Course aims to help you do.

You'll learn how to organise your photos, backup your work, adjust and retouch your images, and share them with others. Best of all, you'll be learning under the tutelage of Kasia Zmokla, a digital artist, graphic designer, and photographer who has over 20 years of experience in the field. She was trained at the Eugeniusz Geppert Academy of Art and Design in Wroclaw, Poland, and she graduated as a Master of Fine Arts in 2003.

Under her wing, you'll become a pro photo editor in no time at all. Discover how to make your images pop and stand out like never before, with Lightroom CC Crash Course – yours for just $18.

