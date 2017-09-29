Learn new web skills with SitePoint Premium Courses

How often do you think about the skills you wished you spent more time on? Lucky for you, you can teach an old dog new tricks. You just need the right resources to continue learning, and there are few better tools for that than SitePoint Premium. Get a lifetime subscription to this valuable service on sale today for just $39.99 (approx £30).

When you sign on to SitePoint Premium, you will find tons of courses and tutorials on the most important web programming languages, with actionable lessons waiting for you to dive in.

These expert-taught lessons reach across the spectrum of skills that the tech-minded would love to master, from coding languages JavaScript and HTML to powerful tools such as Github and WordPress. New lessons are being added all the time so you'll never run out of new skills to learn.

A lifetime subscription to SitePoint Premium usually retails for $450, but you’ll pay just $39.99 (approx £30) thanks to a special price drop. That’s a massive saving for endless access to lessons you'll love, so grab this deal while you can!

Creative Bloq deals

This great deal comes courtesy of the Creative Bloq Deals store – a creative marketplace that's dedicated to ensuring you save money on the items that improve your design life.

We all like a special offer or two, particularly with creative tools and design assets often being eye-wateringly expensive. That's why the Creative Bloq Deals store is committed to bringing you useful deals, freebies and giveaways on design assets (logos, templates, icons, fonts, vectors and more), tutorials, e-learning, inspirational items, hardware and more.

Every day of the working week we feature a new offer, freebie or contest – if you miss one, you can easily find past deals posts on the Deals Staff author page or Offer tag page. Plus, you can get in touch with any feedback at: deals@creativebloq.com.