Apple January sales live blog: the best iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch sales live now

2022 is just a few hours away, and the January sales are already well underway. And things have got off to a great start with some excellent Apple deals rolling in. So if you've been holding off to invest in a new Apple device, or have some Christmas money burning a hole in your pocket, you're sure to find something here of interest.

Here we'll be scouring the internet for all the Apple January sales deals, and updating the live feed below with anything we find. There are also a list of retailers below that have Apple sales on right now, if you want to browse directly.

Apple discounts are rare, so if you see something you like the look of, don't delay as stocks sell fast. Another item that doesn't hang around is the Nintendo Switch – check out our live Nintendo Switch January sales blog for all the latest offers.

Apple January sales deals: US