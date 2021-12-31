Live
Apple January sales live blog: the best iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch sales live now
Get 2022 off to a great start with an unbeatable Apple deal.
By Kerrie Hughes published
2022 is just a few hours away, and the January sales are already well underway. And things have got off to a great start with some excellent Apple deals rolling in. So if you've been holding off to invest in a new Apple device, or have some Christmas money burning a hole in your pocket, you're sure to find something here of interest.
Here we'll be scouring the internet for all the Apple January sales deals, and updating the live feed below with anything we find. There are also a list of retailers below that have Apple sales on right now, if you want to browse directly.
Apple discounts are rare, so if you see something you like the look of, don't delay as stocks sell fast. Another item that doesn't hang around is the Nintendo Switch – check out our live Nintendo Switch January sales blog for all the latest offers.
Apple January sales deals: US
- Adorama: Discounted Apple devices, including $100 off MacBook Pro
- Amazon: Get the new 2021 Apple iPad for just $299!
- B&H Photo: Huge savings, including AirPods down to $124.95
- Best Buy: Save $500 on a 13-inch MacBook Pro
- Target: Up to $800 off an iPhone 13 Pro, plus discounts across the range
- Walmart: $40 off 2nd gen Apple AirPods, now just $119
Apple January sales deals: UK
We called the MacBook Air (2020) "an absolutely fantastic laptop" when it was released just over a year ago, and we stand by that verdict today. So you'll be excited to known that in the UK, Currys has cut £60 off the 13.3-inch MacBook Air (2020) M1, bringing its price down to £889.
That's the lowest price we've seen to date on this first-class laptop, which comes with the super-powerful M1 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB of SSD storage and battery life of up to 18 hours. (That said, if Currys run out of stock, then Amazon UK has it at the same price too.)
If you're in the US, there are also savings to be made, albeit not so dramatic. The best discount available right now on the 13.3-inch MacBook Air (2020) M1 is $20 at B&H, bringing the cost down from $999 to $979. Sure, that's not the biggest bargain we've ever seen, but it is a discount nonetheless.
We're going to get started with one of the best deals we've come across since the Black Friday weekend, which is $30 off the brand new 2021 10.2-inch iPad at Amazon, taking it down to just $299. Last time we saw this deal, it sold out super-fast, so if you're interested, don't delay. This particular model comes complete with Wi-Fi and 64GB storage.
Sadly we couldn't find a similar deal on the same iPad model in the UK, but Amazon UK does £20 off the brand new 2021 11-inch iPad Pro if you're after something with more power.
Hello! And welcome to our Apple January sales live blog. Earlier in the week we saw some decent Boxing Day deals across a range of Apple devices, however the new year sales are even bigger and better, and we've already spotted a number of excellent Apple offers to kickstart your new year.
So if you're looking to get 2022 going with a new iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, AirPods, Mac Mini, and even some great accessories to go with them, you're sure to find some deals of interest here. And if you were lucky enough to get a shiny new Apple device already this year, don't miss our round ups of the best iPad accessories, the best iPad cases, best MacBook Pro cases and best MacBook Air cases.
Sign up below to get the latest from Creative Bloq, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Creative Bloq. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.