Nintendo Switch January sales live blog: the best Switch New Year sales live now

If you want to start the new year by treating yourself, you've come to the right place. Let's face it, the last couple of years have been far from ideal, but 2022 is already looking up with some amazing Nintendo Switch offers.

On this page we'll be wading through the internet to find the best Switch deals available, and updating you via the live feed below with all the very best prices and offers. You can also find direct links to retailers with some cracking January sales happening right now.

If there's one thing we know about Nintendo Switch deals, it's that they sell out fast, so if you find a deal you like the look of, don't delay. These highly sought-after consoles don't hang about, so grab one to avoid disappointment. Already got a Switch? Don't miss our round up of the best Nintendo Switch accessories available now.

For more amazing offers, head over to our Apple January sales live blog, for all the biggest and best discounts on iPads, MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watch and more.

Nintendo Switch January sales deals: US