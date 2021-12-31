Live
Nintendo Switch January sales live blog: the best Switch New Year sales live now
Kick off the new year with a brilliant Nintendo Switch deal.
If you want to start the new year by treating yourself, you've come to the right place. Let's face it, the last couple of years have been far from ideal, but 2022 is already looking up with some amazing Nintendo Switch offers.
On this page we'll be wading through the internet to find the best Switch deals available, and updating you via the live feed below with all the very best prices and offers. You can also find direct links to retailers with some cracking January sales happening right now.
If there's one thing we know about Nintendo Switch deals, it's that they sell out fast, so if you find a deal you like the look of, don't delay. These highly sought-after consoles don't hang about, so grab one to avoid disappointment. Already got a Switch? Don't miss our round up of the best Nintendo Switch accessories available now.
Nintendo Switch January sales deals: US
- Amazon: Good stock levels, including Nintendo Switch OLED
- Best Buy: Nintendo Switch Lite consoles available in various colours
- Gamestop: Switch OLED in stock, plus discounts on popular games
- Newegg: Stock available but with inflated prices
- Target: Up to 50% off select Switch items and games
- Walmart: Good console and games stock now available
Nintendo Switch January sales deals: UK
- Amazon: Big savings on various Switch bundles
- Argos: £30 off select Nintendo Switch & Ring Fit bundle
- Currys: Save up to £20 on Nintendo Switch OLED bundles
- eBay: Stock available on new items and value second-hand offers
- John Lewis: Stock available at retail price, no current deals
- Nintendo: Lots of Switch consoles and bundle deals
- Very: Modest discounts on Nintendo Switch bundles and games
If you're in the US and already have a Nintendo Switch, here's a great bundle from Amazon.com that can save you a lot of cash.
Firstly, you get a SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC Card, worth $35, which is optimised for the Switch, and allows you to store extra games and data on your device.
Secondly, you also get a 12-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online, worth $20. This online subscription service includes cool features such as online multiplayer, cloud backup for your game data, the ability to voice chat with other players, access to a library of 100+ Super NES and NES games, as well as other promotions and offers.
In total, these two things would add up to $55, but Amazon's bundle only costs $40.98, saving you $14.02, or 25 per cent of the total. These kinds of offers don't tend to last long, so don't hang about if you're interested.
If a Switch is top of your new year sales list in the UK, you're in luck. Right now, Very has an excellent bundle deal that combines a Nintendo Switch console up with three super-popular games – Animal Crossing New Horizon, Minecraft and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – all for £359.99.
You save about £20 by getting them as a bundle, which doesn't sound like much, but it saved the hassle of finding and ordering them individually, plus removes any extra postage costs too. Hurry though, this bundle is selling fast!
Welcome to our Nintendo Switch January sales live blog. As the new year rapidly approaches, retailers across the globe are offering more deals on Nintendo's popular console. After Christmas we saw some really decent deals, however, especially in the US, stock levels were still sparse.
Thankfully, there is a lot more to speak of now, however, you need to be wary you're not paying over the odds. That's why we'll be posting all the best deals here as they arrive, so if it's Switch you're after, you're sure to get good value for money. We'll also be looking for accessories and games, so if you've already got a console, you'll still find some offers of interest.
Don't forget, the standard retail price for the Nintendo Switch is $299 / £259, and for the Nintendo Switch Lite $220 / £199-£239. Anything lower than that and you're saving some cash, anything higher and the price has been inflated due to high demand.
